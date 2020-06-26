Funeral service for Trinity Chenoweth will held today on Saturday, June 27, 2020 starting at 10:00am in the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial service for Lorena Coble will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Memorial service for Dr. Elaine Threatt-Stinson will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Wynn Funeral Home.
Memorial service for John Thomas will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 starting at 4:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Webster, TX.
Celebration of life service for Evelena Wilredge will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 starting at 11:00am in the Chapel of Mainland Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
