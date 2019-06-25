Mireles
Funeral services for Gilbert Mireles will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Medsger
Services for Herbert Medsger will be held today at Forest Park East in League City. Visitation at 11:30 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m.
