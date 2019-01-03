BAYOU VISTA—Mrs. Dorothy Ruth “Dot” (Apple) Barnes passed from this life Wednesday morning, January 2, 2019, in Webster.
Born August 23, 1927 in Little Rock, Arkansas, Mrs. Barnes had been a resident of Bayou Vista since 1984 previously of New Orleans and Pasadena. She was a member of Faith Community Church in Bayou Vista, Salt Water Garden Club and attended the Nessler Senior Center. Dorothy enjoyed embroidery, traveling, cooking and entertaining for family and friends and loved her cat “Sofi”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Price and Julia Biles (Howard) Apple, Sr.; husband, Luther McGaughy “L.M.” Barnes; son, Samuel Lewis Barnes, Sr.; brothers, Samuel Price Apple, Jr., William Howard Apple, Gordon Rupert Apple, Alfred Wesley Apple; sister, Mary Elizabeth Rankin.
Survivors include her daughters, Pam Barnes of Pasadena, Sandra Lucas and husband, Ed of Bayou Vista; daughter-in-law, Rosanna Barnes and husband, Mark of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, Kenneth E. Ringo of Pasadena, Samuel L. Barnes, Jr., Nick Puipuro and wife, Stacey all of New Orleans ; great-grandchildren, D.J. Puipuro, Harper Puipuro, Cody Puipuro all of New Orleans; nieces, Linda Young, Valerie Hinson of North Carolina; nephew, Robert Gordon Apple of Houston.
Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501 with a funeral service beginning at 5:00 p.m., with Pastor Byron Fulk and Reverend James O. Bauman officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 7, 2019, at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598.
Honorary bearers will be Gordon Apple, Sammy Barnes, Bruce Dowdy, Ed Lucas, Tom McGuire, Nick Puipuro, Darryl Santell, Scott Schoch and Mark Waller.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to Faith Community Church, 2441 Highway 6, Bayou Vista, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
