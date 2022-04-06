GALVESTON, TX — Linda Sue "Suzie" Lawrence Overshown was born May 26, 1948, to Walter and Elnora Lawrence in Galveston, Texas. She departed this life on March 25, 2022.
Linda was baptized at St. John Baptist Church in Galveston; attended Mt. Pilgrim Baptist church and later united with New Macedonia Baptist Church. Linda was a 1966 graduate of Central High School; and went on to pursue Nursing, starting out as an LVN, but finishing her 44-year career as a Registered Nurse. Linda was known for her caring and compassionate spirit, which extended far beyond caring for the sick, but also allowed her to open her heart and home to anyone in need.
Linda met the love of her life, Bennie Roy Overshown, and the two united in matrimony on April 18, 1968. To this union four daughters were born.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; Michael Lawrence, Elstine Lawrence, Walter Lawrence Jr, Robert Lawrence; sister, Mae Joyce Ferguson; and daughters; Bennie Rochelle Overshown and Lori Shanelle Overshown-Harper.
She leaves to cherish her husband, Bennie R. Overshown; two daughters; Belinda Overshown and Brandi Overshown; four grandchildren; Kevin Parker, Tevin Parker, LaDasia Phillips, and Jon'a Overshown; and two great-grandchildren, Greyson Overshown and Shanelle Overshown and a host of bonus children, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
There will be a visitation at 9:00AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 10:00AM, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Hitchcock, with Pastor L.J. Kimble officiating.
