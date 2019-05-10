Kenneth R. E. Mowles, Sr., U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, passed away on May 5, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX at the age of 81. Kenneth was born on May 11, 1937 in Yukon, OK to Garland and Opal Mowles.
Mr. Mowles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years Gwendolyn Gist Mowles; two sons, Kenneth Jr., Rusty Pool; and his grandson Ronald Pool.
He is survived by his partner Carol Truelove Driver; his daughter, daughter Karolynne (George Vogel, Jr.) of Rockport, TX; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Kenneth and Gwen lived in Texas City, TX where they owned Mowles Bait Camp along with several shrimp boats till 1990 when they moved to Ingleside On The Bay, TX. Kenneth came back to the Aransas Pass, TX area to be a towboat captain for Brown water marine.
Funeral Chapel Ceremony with Military Honors, provided by the Marine Corps League Detachment 430, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home of Aransas Pass, TX.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Santa Fe, TX, located at 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas 78336, (361)758-3221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.