On Friday, November 9, 2018, George Webber, passed away at his home after a long battle with illness. George was born on October 7, 1962 in Texas City, TX to Paul Sr. and Mary (Daley) Webber. He traveled the world during his early years and graduated from high school in South Africa. He made lifelong friends in every country he visited. He settled in his hometown and worked as an operator for many years.
As a single father, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and attending sporting events with his son. He was also an avid baseball card collector. He practiced his Catholic faith daily and never hesitated to help his friends, neighbors, and strangers in need.
George was preceded in death by his father, Paul Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Carmen, brothers Paul Jr. and James; sister Laura and her fiancé Glen Grayban; son Kenneth and his wife Savannah; nephews Paul III, Joseph, James, Jr. and niece Brianne. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 16th from 5-7 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 17th, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church 1604 9th Ave N, Texas City at 10:00 a.m.
