Michael Jay Berry
GALVESTON—Michael Jay Berry, age 57, of Surf Side Beach, South Carolina died Sunday August 15, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Ramon Legaspi “Ray” Burdeos
GALVESTON—Ramon Legaspi “Ray” Burdeos, age 82, of Galveston, died Saturday August 18, 2018 at The Almont Resort in Butuan City, Philippines. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Angelita S. Garza
GALVESTON—Angelita S. Garza, age 90, of Galveston, died Sunday August 26, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
LeKresha Monique Guillory
DICKINSON—LeKresha Monique Guillory, 37, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Mary Lynelle “Lynn” Hale
GALVESTON—Mary Lynelle “Lynn” Hale, age 80, of League City, former GISD Superintendent passed away surrounded by family Thursday August 23, 2018 at her residence in League City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Justin Lauzon
GALVESTON—Justin Lauzon, age 68, of League City, died Thursday August 23, 2018 at his residence in League City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Claude Junior Marshall
GALVESTON—Claude Junior Marshall, age 68, of Galveston, died Thursday August 23, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Mary Martin
LA MARQUE—Mary Martin, 90, of La Marque, Texas passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900. www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Martin Lynn Monte
Martin Lynn Monte passed away on August 26, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes funeral home - Texas City.
Jo Ann Neal
DICKINSON—Mrs. Jo Ann Neal, 65, passed from this life Sunday, August 26, 2018, in Houston. Services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home.
Wesley Richardson
Wesley Richardson, 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
William Frank Sandy
HOUSTON—William Frank Sandy 81 of Houston, died Monday August 27, 2018 at his sisters residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
