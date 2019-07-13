Alda Noelia Garza, a long-time resident of Galveston, Texas went, peacefully, to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Alda was born on January 22, 1938, to Ricardo and Assenneth Garza, in Monterrey, Mexico. She graduated from Ball High School, retired from UTMB at Galveston, traveled the world and taught English to many. Alda loved God and her religion as well as reading and listening to talking books. She loved music and baseball, especially the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Alda is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Celenia Fairchild (John), Edna Humphrey (John), Anthony Garza (Jill), Lubella Deaton (John), and Richard Garza (Lynn), her Aunt Olga Marines of Monterrey Mexico, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Resort at Texas City as well as Diana Heart and the A-Med Team.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 3722 Spruce Dr., Dickinson, TX 77539.
