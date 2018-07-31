Kathy Jean Ruttiger Taylor
GALVESTON—Kathy Jean Ruttiger Taylor, 59, of Galveston, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Doris Hilda McKenzie Henkhaus
GALVESTON—Doris Hilda McKenzie Henkhaus, 92, of Galveston, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, in San Marcos, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Lela Mae Martin
TEXAS CITY—Lela Mae Martin, 93, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.
