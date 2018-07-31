Kathy Jean Ruttiger Taylor

GALVESTON—Kathy Jean Ruttiger Taylor, 59, of Galveston, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Doris Hilda McKenzie Henkhaus

GALVESTON—Doris Hilda McKenzie Henkhaus, 92, of Galveston, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, in San Marcos, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Lela Mae Martin

TEXAS CITY—Lela Mae Martin, 93, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900.

