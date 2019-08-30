Mary Ella Duron was born on December 3, 1936 in Kilgore, Texas. She passed away peacefully at her home in Clear Lake on August 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Mary lived in Claremore, OK as a young girl, and at age 13 her family moved to Alvin. She studied business at Alvin Community College and became a licensed beautician. In her early twenties, Mary opened her own beauty salon where she had many loyal clients.
Mary lived a wonderful life filled with love and laughter, dancing and travel. Christmas was her favorite holiday. Family and friends would come from near and far to celebrate. There was always amazing food and the famous poker game and the joy that came from having everyone together.
To say she loved playing cards would be an understatement. Gin Rummy was her game and she had many fabulous friends with the same passion. They would often play into the wee hours of the morning, and even travel to play in tournaments.
Dancing was another passion of Mary's, and in 1978, she was blessed to marry her ultimate dance partner, her husband Alex. There was not many a weekend that passed that they were not out dancing and laughing with friends. She also enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas for Superbowl, but Hawaii was her favorite destination. She was awed by its waterfalls and amazing beauty and the fun she always had with her best friends.
A shining moment in Mary's life came in 1991, at the age of 54. She was honored to become a Southwest Airlines flight attendant at a time when most new hires were much younger. She loved her job.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Alex Duron; her daughter and son-in-law, Kerri and Allen Taylor; her daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and Donnie Grasso; and her three grandchildren, Travis Taylor, Max Taylor and Bailey Grasso.
Mary loved the Lord, and she thanked him daily for all the blessings in her life. She is loved and will live in our hearts forever.
Mary's memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, at 2pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 W in Dickinson. Reception to follow.
