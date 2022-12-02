Margaret Ann Opperman

AUSTIN, TX — Margaret Ann Oppermann, longtime Austin resident, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at the Delaney at Lake Waco where she had resided the past two years.
Services will be held in the Mausoleum Chapel at Assumption Cemetery in Austin, Texas, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Margaret was born in Galveston, Texas August 8, 1942 to Charles Marshall Apgar and Doris Elizabeth (Pearson) Apgar. She was raised in LaMarque, Texas and graduated from Dominican Catholic High School in Galveston, Texas in 1960.
She married John Oppermann in Galveston, Texas November 4, 1961. They began their family in August of 1962 with the birth of the first of four boys. In 1969, they moved to Austin, Texas where they raised their four sons, Darrell, Wayne, Steve and Charlie. Margaret was a stay at home mother while her children were young and was active in school events and attended her sons many little league games and other activities. As the boys got older, she worked for Holy Cross Hospital and J.C. Penney before going into business with her husband and owning and operating Oppermann Stationers for many years. Margaret was an avid reader and also loved her dog, Shadow.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, John C. Oppermann, and son, Charles M. Oppermann.
She is survived by three sons, Darrell, his wife Leticia, Wayne and Steve; five grandchildren, Neil and wife Jessica, Andrew, John, Hannah, and Claudia Oppermann, as well as three great grandchildren, Tyler, Becca, and Emma Oppermann. She is also survived by her three brothers, Robert and wife Glynda, Larry and wife Billye, and Phillip and wife Freda, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to the Salvation Army in Austin, Texas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the entire staff of the Delaney at Lake Waco and Interim Health Services for the genuine love and compassion provided to Margaret these past two years.
