Duane Virgil Cole, Jr., 62, of Texas City, TX passed away on January 1, 2020 due to complications of a massive stroke. He was born in Galveston, TX on October 29, 1957.
After Graduation from TCHS in 1976, Duane joined the Airforce from Aug. 1979- Aug. 1992. During his 13 years of serving our country, he traveled around the world including Europe, Afghanistan and Japan to name a few. He received numerous awards, metals and citations.
Duane was a father, son, grandpa, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle and great friend to so many.
He will be forever loved and missed by all!
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 317 5th Ave. North, Texas City, TX 77590. Visitation will start at 1:00pm and services at 2:00pm. Everyone is welcomed to attend.
