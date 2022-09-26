LIVINGSTON, TEXAS — Connie Nell Cade, 75, resident of Victoria and recently of Livingston, Texas, passed from this life Wednesday, September 21, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Navasota, Texas to proud and loving parents on April 24, 1947. Connie grew up in Grimes County. She went on to meet and marry the love of her life, Jackie Cade.

Connie delighted in spending time with her most valued treasure family, reading and playing slots was a thrill for sure.

