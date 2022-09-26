LIVINGSTON, TEXAS — Connie Nell Cade, 75, resident of Victoria and recently of Livingston, Texas, passed from this life Wednesday, September 21, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Navasota, Texas to proud and loving parents on April 24, 1947. Connie grew up in Grimes County. She went on to meet and marry the love of her life, Jackie Cade.
Connie delighted in spending time with her most valued treasure family, reading and playing slots was a thrill for sure.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbet and Lilly Pearl Timmons; brother Danny Wayne Timmons and her loving husband Jackie Cade.
Connie leaves behind to cherish a lifetime of memories, son Donnie Ray Boles and wife Mary; daughter, Dee Dee Hobson and husband Jimbo; sisters, Jenice Miles, Billie Overturf, and Joyce McLawchlin; brother, James "Bubba" Timmons; grandson, Derek Hobson and wife Stephanie; granddaughters, Casey Hobson, and Faith Boles; great grandchildren, Graham Hobson, Saige Hobson, Abbey Vega and Hallie Vega; as well as numerous friends.
In her honor a visitation will be held in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas on Monday evening from 5:00-7:00pm. A graveside service will follow Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:00am at Houston National Cemetery.
