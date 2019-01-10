Rojas

Funeral services for David Rojas Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Summerville

Funeral services for Leslie Summerville Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.

Williams

Funeral services for Victor Williams will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 1102 Indiana Street South, Houston TX 77587.

Fabj

Funeral Mass for Reverend Frank Fabj will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Campos

Visitation services for Adelaido Campos will be held from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Moody

Funeral services for Arthur Moody will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Mc Kinney Memorial Methodist Church in La Marque under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.

Linda Ann Minix Provost

GALVESTON—Linda Ann Minix Provost, 53, passed away on January 9, 2019 at UTMB, surrounded by Husband and family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.

