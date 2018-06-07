Jocelyn was born June 30, 1959 in Galveston, Texas to F.S. Clay Jr. & Bettye Owens Clay, and was raised in Texas City.
She accepted Christ at an early age at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, under the leadership of Rev H.A. Ratcliff, of which she was a lifelong member. She was educated in Texas City ISD school system and was a member of the 1978 graduating class of Texas City High School, after which she completed Cosmetology at John’s Beauty College in Texas City. She was active in the Greeters Ministry and a faithful Bible Study attendee of her church.
She had a love for the elderly and young children, especially special needs children; spending most of her years working as a home health provider and substitute teacher in Texas City and La Marque Independent School Districts. She also had a joy of growing plants, fellowshipping with family, and occasionally going to bingo.
Awaiting her in Heaven are grandparents: Mrs. Johnnie Mae Owens & Mr. Griggs Owens Sr., father: Mr. F.S. Clay Jr., sister: Kimberly Blessett, granddaughter: Bailie Renice Lundy, and grand dog: Gizmo Clay.
Jocelyn slipped peacefully into God’s awaiting arms on Friday, June 1, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, with family and friends by her side; leaving her cherished memories to her four children: Dominic Clay, Shondra Clay, Chaddrick “Chad” Clay (Bridgette), and Dennis Lee Jr. (LaToya); her mother: Ms. Bettye Clay: eight grandchildren: Mariah, D’Aliyah, Paige, Kamille, Kaden, Karissa, Kennedy, and Rayne; one great grandchild: Aubrie; six siblings: William “Cookie” Dickerson (Joyce), Dwight Clay (Monica), Pamela Neal, Alicia Wilson (Shabazz), Andrea Clay, and Myra Ware (Leonard); aunts and uncles: Doris Shanklin and Griggs Owens Jr. (Gloria); special friends and family: Rocshell Dickey, Angela Armstrong, Lawana Cannon, Bessie Tarver, Delores Felder, and Agnes Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Public Viewing will begin Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. followed by A Service to Celebrate Jocelyn’s Life at 11:00 a.m. Both Services will be at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591. Pastor Andrew W. Berry, III will be the Celebrant.
Jocelyn will be laid to rest beside her family in Hightower Craddock Cemetery, Hungerford TX.
Memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
