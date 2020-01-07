Lily Mae Karber, 92, of Bayview, TX passed away peacefully at her home on December 26, 2019 to be at home with the Lord.
She was born August 15, 1927 in Houston, TX to Adolph Kuhlman and Sally Dickerson.
She married her soul mate, Roland Karber, May 19, 1946 and the two shared a beautiful daughter, Kelly Kimberly.
Lily Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Roland Karber; her beloved daughter, Kimberly; and brother, Johny and wife Betty Kuhlman.
She is survived by sisters, Sonja Heryford and Barbara Edwards; nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews & her “adopted” Children and grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at Bayshore Friends Church, 3507 Walsh St, Bacliff, TX 77518, Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
