Stanley Sapp took his final curtain call on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home in Galveston. Stanley passed away peacefully with cancer. He was with his significant other, William (Bill) Leger, with whom he laughed with, lived for, and shared his love and life for 47 years.

Stanley was an incredibly intelligent man who will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his great sense of humor and charismatic personality.

Stanley was cremated. No service will be held. Live, Love, Laugh, and Celebrate Stanley’s Life “He did it his Way”

