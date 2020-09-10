Our beloved Son, Father and Grandfather, And brother Dennis “Jap” Collins Jr. of Galveston, Texas went to be with his Lord on September 7, 2020, after a brief illness.
A Celebration of “Jap’s” Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX . with The Reverend Paul Wingate officiating. Visitation will begin 9:00am and interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Jap as he was known was born in Galveston, Texas March 12, 1954 to Dennis Collins Sr. and Christell Scott Collins Johnson. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Union Baptist Church under Reverand JI Jackson. He was a 1972 Graduate of Ball High School and after high school he met and married the love of his life Phyllis “Redd” Lauderdale. To that union one daughter Natalie Collins was born.
Dennis would go on to be employed with The University Of Texas Medical Branch, The City Of Galveston and later choosing a career in trucking where traveled the world. Dennis was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. Dennis was a man of many passions including, singing, dancing, enjoying family, playing spades and later on in life, helping to rear his grandchildren.
He will be missed by his Mother Christell Johnson, daughter Natalie Collins-Foster (William), Sister Nichole Johnson (Julius); Granddaughters, Brianna Foster, and Aiyanna Foster; Special nieces Jessica Johnson (Marcus), Natoyia (Michael), Kerisha, Shacorn. Special cousin June Florence; Good friend Veto; as well as numerous extended family members and friend.
Dennis was predeceased by his father Dennis Collins Sr., and Jessie C Johnson Sr. ; Sister, Cassandra Johnson Young, Grandparents; Lillian “Suki” Collins, Walker and Hattie Mae Bankhead Scott, and Bertha Lee Henderson, Uncles; Walker Scott III, Robert Caldwell, Curtis and Ralph Collins; Aunts; Mabel Rich, Gertrude Florence, and Maybell Harris; Cousins Ernest Florence Sr., Tony Nelson, Poochie, Cutis Collins Jr., George and Kenneth Caldwell.
The family of Dennis “Jap” Collins Jr. would like to thank those who called, texted, sent flowers, or prayed for the family during our time of bereavement. We ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers.
