1940 - 2019
On Monday, 23 September, 2019, Michael Thomas Storey, the best storyteller of all, left us here to rejoin Benny, forever the love of his life, and his parents Jimmy and Lil.
A Requiem mass will be held on Thursday, 3 October at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Walsingham Cathedral, 7809 Shadyvilla Lane, Houston, with a celebration of Mike’s life immediately following in the church hall.
