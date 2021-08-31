Christopher Jermaine Chris Hill

GALVESTON — Christopher J. Hill, 43, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at his residence in Galveston, Texas. He was born May 6, 1978, to the late Preston T. Walker III and Phyllis Walker in Galveston, TX.
There will be a service celebrating his life at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
