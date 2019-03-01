Estep
Memorial service for Sammy Estep Jr. will be held today at 2 p.m. at First Love Church, 2420 36th St. N., Texas City.
Lopez
Memorial services for Elizabeth Lopez will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Koester
Funeral services for Catherine Koester will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson.
Goff
Funeral services for Robert Goff will be held today at 1 p.m. at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
McDonald
Celebration of Life Services for Dolores McDonald will be held today at 1 p.m. at Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, Texas 77591 under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Wooten
Funeral services for Joshua Wooten will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Falcon
Celebration of life services for Janet Falcon will be held today at 11:30 a.m in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
