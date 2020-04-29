Callie Mae Johnson McIntosh departed this life April 23, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Callie was born October 18, 1935, to Carey and Lillie M. Thomas Johnson. She attended school in Bienville, LA. After relocating to Galveston, TX she graduated from Galveston College and began working at St. Mary’s Hospital from which she retired.
Callie joined Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church where she attended for over 30 years until her health failed. Callie’s favorite scripture was Matthew 7:12 “The Golden Rule.”
Callie was preceded in death by her husband, George, Sr.; father, Carey Johnson; mother, Lillie M. Thomas Johnson; sister, Lillie C. Phillips, Charles Johnson and Jacob James.
Callie leaves cherished memories with her sisters, Ida Lewis, Naomi Melton; uncle, Acie Durham;; her children, Sharon Melton McIntosh, George McIntosh, Jr., Karjeffery McIntosh (Daniela), Michael and Dwight McIntosh; foster son, Samuel Juneau; stepson, Chester James; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, special friend, Elmira Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m-12:00 Noon at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary. A private graveside will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.
Send condolence and sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
