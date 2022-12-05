Pending services for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DICKINSON, TX — Nelva Washington, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118DICKINSON, TX — Roy C. Smith, age 86, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118TEXAS CITY, TX — Millicent Walker, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118DICKINSON, TX — Angeline Bookman, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. 409-373-9118 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Norris D. Burkley Professional Services Arrangement Dickinson Tx Pass Away Texas City Roy C. Smith × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLeague City Police recover $500,000 in stolen property in theft ring arrests14 charged with solicitation of minors or prostitutes in police stingDiBella's cover up causes a stir; developer snaps up Eibands spaceGood catches reported in Galveston Bay ahead of frontGalveston ISD offers public last chance to view storied school buildingHitchcock pair accused of tying disabled son to bedGalveston native to host dating reality showGalveston laptop giveaway answers prayers for digital have-notsSlain Kemah man tried to intervene in shooting, sheriff's office saysMan jailed on charges of dragging woman with car during purse theft CollectionsTexas City holds annual Christmas paradeChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadeGrand Galvez tree lightingGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessman CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (154) Guest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (36) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) Galveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign (23) Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes (18) Guest commentary: Texans should lobby Congress for green hydrogen fuels (17)
