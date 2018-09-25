Kenneth Earl Williams, Sr., age 85 of Seabrook, Texas, passed away at home on September 23, 2018. He was born in Eustace, Texas on May 11, 1933.
Kenneth took great pride in providing for his family. He was a hard worker. After returning from the Korean War, he worked as a pipefitter for several years; then went on to be a commercial fisherman for 30 plus years. After that, he went into commercial trucking for another 25 years. He drove an 18-wheeler until he was 84 years old.
He cared deeply for anyone that was part of his life. In his “chill time” he enjoyed watching old westerns, college and regular football, NASCAR, and basketball.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, George and Velma Williams; brother, Thomas Williams; and sister, Wynell Featherston.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Carol Myers; his children, Pamela Williams, Kenneth Williams, Jr., and Curtis Williams; his grandchildren, Laura and husband Shannon Ezell, and Trace Williams; his great-grandkids, Ethan and Evan Ezell. Also, stepdaughter, Margaret Comptom; children, Michael, Heather and Letha Wortek; and daughter Michele. Also step grandchildren, Barry Jason Russo and wife, Sara; children Samantha, Anthony, Pete, Bo and Lane; Justin Russo and daughter, Daisha.
The family will receive friends 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas. The service will follow at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Traditions Hospice or the American Cancer Society in Kenneth’s memory.
