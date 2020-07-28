Byrum “Lee” Biscamp, 54, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Lee was born on August 21, 1966 in Texas City, Texas. Lee is survived by his dad, Byrum Biscamp, his only son, Jacob Lee Biscamp and wife Natalia. Lee “Pappy” also had a granddaughter, Emma Biscamp and grandson, Luke Biscamp; sisters, Sherrie Howard and Tammie Carter and his former wife, Michelle Biscamp. Lee had many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly and had special relationships with each one.
Lee is preceded in death by his mom, Nora Biscamp, grannie and grandpa Biscamp, mawmaw Cane, uncle Butch and nephew Caedon Carter.
Lee’s best friend was our dad, they did almost everything together. He was a very proud dad and poppy. Lee was loved for and cared for by so many, but he longed to be with our mom and now he is free and happy with her.
Pallbearers are Jacob Biscamp, Justin Alvarez, Caelob Carter, Caeson Carter, Ray Alvarez and Mike Carter.
