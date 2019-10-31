John Nathaniel Wyatt SR. passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Jennie Sealey Hospital in Galveston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife Frankie L Wyatt - Hawkins, his parents Nora & Thelma M. Britton-Wyatt, grandfather Andrew Phillip Britton Sr. and great grandparents Thomas & Pearl Hobgood - Britton.
His life will be celebrated Saturday November2, 2019 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak Street, Texas City, 77591, Rev. D. N. Benford, Sr. Pastor. The viewing is at 10 AM, followed by the service beginning at 11 AM. Interment: Forest Park East Cemetery.
