Braun
Celebration of life service for Captain Braun will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
McCardell
Funeral service for Lorenzo McCardell will be held today at 10:00am at Spiritual True Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Murello
Funeral services for Dorothy Murello will be held today at 10:00am at in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Muir
Funeral service for Alicia Muir will be held today at 10:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, TX. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX
