Braun

Celebration of life service for Captain Braun will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.

McCardell

Funeral service for Lorenzo McCardell will be held today at 10:00am at Spiritual True Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.

Murello

Funeral services for Dorothy Murello will be held today at 10:00am at in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.

Muir

Funeral service for Alicia Muir will be held today at 10:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, TX. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription