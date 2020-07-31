Lindsey Kendall Bell was born on June 29, 2000 in Texas City, TX. She left this earth on Monday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 20 years old in Houston, TX.
Lindsey always brought love, excitement and laughter into the lives of those around her. She carried a powerful passion for life including her love for makeup, cooking delicious foods, and most of all her love for Jesus Christ and commitment to being the best daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. The impact that our sweet Lindsey left on our lives will forever be remembered.
Lindsey was welcomed to heaven by her great, great-grandmother Zona Luella Sidwell Smith, her grandfather John Robert Bell, and her cousin Jamie Doyle Maness.
Lindsey is survived by her mother Ginger Bishop, her fathers: Taylor Douglas Bell and Jason Paul Bishop, her sisters: Phoebe Bishop; Sophie Bishop; Layni Bishop; Lily Bishop and Adalie Martin, her grandparents Susan Bell; James & Patricia Bishop; Charles and Kim Mills; and Betty Talley, her great-grandparents: Darrell & Della Lewallen; and Emilia Veloz, aunts and uncles: Shauna Aubry; Kris Barba; Amy Bell; Deke & Katy Bell; Eric Bell; Butch & Gretchen Gray; Charles Mills IV; Jeromy Veloz; Carl & Davonda Wallace; and Kyle Wiebe and too many great aunts, great uncles, cousins and friends to mention! She was VERY loved!
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home Chapel in Texas City, TX from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. with visitation from 9:30 am – 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in League City, TX.
A Go Fund Me has been set up to help cover funeral expenses under Lindsey Kendall Bell at GoFundMe.com.
