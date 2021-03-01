GALVESTON, TX — Marvin Litton Leaché, great grandfather, merchant seaman, world traveler, long time Galveston resident.
Marvin Leaché was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 17, 1932 to Frank Sammons Leaché and Tilly Drucker Leaché. The family moved to Galveston island in 1934. At the age of 15 Marvin got a berth on a tow boat working the Intercoastal Canal after which he joined the Sea Fares International Union and for the next 30 years sailed the seven seas working his way up to chief steward. He lived a long exciting life retiring in Galveston where he lived for many years. His last years were spent with his daughter in Texarkana, Texas. He passed away on February 3, 2021 at the age of 88. Marvin is survived by his sister Francis Primeaux and brother David Leaché, his daughter Brenda Leaché Hurst, his two sons Frank Sammons Leaché II and Jerry Earl Leaché as well as multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held this summer in Huntington Beach, California followed by the scattering of his ashes at sea with a joyful celebration to honor his life. It will include clapping and cheering and grilled cheese sandwiches, dill pickles and chocolate malts to be enjoyed by all in attendance, per his wishes.
