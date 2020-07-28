Rannell Villarreal Pierce born September 23, 1953 passed away July 7, 2020
Rannell was born in Raymondville, Texas, but lived in Lyford, Texas in her early childhood days. She was born the oldest twin to her brother, Randall, who preceded her in death. Rannell lived in Santa Fe, Texas before moving to Austin, Texas due to her illness. She was employed with Grumman Aircraft and later, Input-Output Corporation, before retiring. Even though she was a working mother, her son, Jason Hays and grandson, Nathaniel never doubted her love for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorene Villarreal and grandparents.
In addition to Jason and Nathaniel, survivors include her sisters, Tina Farmer and husband, Chuck, Victoria Overton and husband, Mark, Robbie Vickrey and husband, William; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Drake officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Rannell was a truly beautiful person inside and out and loved by many. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Sister, you will be in our hearts forever.
