AUSTIN —
Mr. Mark Anthony Britan passed from this life Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Austin.
Mark was born October 21, 1966, in Texas City to Alexander and Sybil (Doyle) Britan, Sr. He was in the 1985 graduating class of La Marque High school and continued his education at Texas State University in San Marcos where he earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and graduated Cum Lade. His education allowed him to help countless people through the State of Texas social services department. Mark knew the importance of education and continued to take classes throughout his career. He excelled in his language classes and became bi-lingual in Spanish. Mark loved to get out of his comfort zone. He traveled to other countries as much as he could — immersing himself in the culture. Even from a young age, Mark was adventurous and always wanted to explore the unknown. Traveling the world was his way of satisfying his wanderlust. Mark’s last trip has taken him to a glorious destination, and we’ll be so happy when we can see him there one day.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alexander S. Britan, Sr.; sister, Annette Britan
Survivors include his mother, Sybil Britan; brother, Alexander Britan, Jr. and wife, Shelli; nephews, Anthony Britan and wife, Jenny, Jonathan Britan and wife, Shannon; niece, Natalie Britan; great nieces and nephew, Hailey Britan, Cora Britan, Emma Smith, Mason Smith.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Thomas Custer and Reverend Jamie Blume officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Mark’s name to Door Christian Fellowship, 10714 FM 1625, Austin, Texas 78747. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
