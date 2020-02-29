On February 22, 2020, Betty Eidom Renfroe passed away in Georgetown, Texas. She was 91 years old.
Betty Sue Eidom was born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 3, 1928. She was born to Annie Pearl and Joseph Nelson Eidom, the third of five children. She went to college at Lamar College, and then at The University of Texas. She earned a degree in English at UT and decided to become a high school English teacher.
She moved to Texas City in 1954 to teach at Texas City High School. There she met Bob Renfroe, the high school band director, and the two were married four months later. She quit her job to raise her children: two sons, Rob and Mark, and later, daughter Gayle. Because being a mother was most important to her, she returned to teaching English at times when her children were in school and not needing her at home. She enjoyed teaching because of the relationships she had with her students and the desire she had to help them grow intellectually and emotionally. After their children were grown, she and Bob moved to Woodville, Texas, and ten year later to Georgetown, Texas.
Betty spent her life as a devoted, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She did everything in her power to help her children grow up to be strong, kind, independent adults and followers of Jesus Christ. She taught them by example what it means to love God and, because of that, to love others. Teaching Sunday school, teaching GED students, being a CASA volunteer, delivering meals on wheels, spending hours with elderly people in nursing homes, and standing up for anyone who was being treated unfairly were some of the ways she showed her love for others. She liked to talk, laugh, and tell stories, but she liked to listen and give support to everyone she knew just as much. One of her greatest gifts was the ability to make everyone around her feel special and cared for.
Nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandchildren and delighting in whatever they liked to do. They all cherish the relationships they had with her, and they will remember her love for the rest of their lives.
Betty is survived by her loving family: her son Rob, daughter-in-law Peggy, and grandsons Stephen and Ian; her son Mark, daughter-in-law Solange, and grandson Lucas; her daughter Gayle, son-in-law Dallas, granddaughter Gina, and grandson Evan.
On Sunday, March 8th, a graveside service will be held at IOOF Cemetery, 1117 East 7th Street in Georgetown, at 4:00 pm.
