HOUSTON, TX — Thomas “Tom” Mason, 56, was taken home to the lord on July 4, 2022. He was born to Annette and Elijah Mason, Sr. in Galveston, Texas on July 16, 1965.
He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1987, after serving four years protecting his country. His life story is filled with people that not only knew him, but were saved by him. His presence was felt by all even if he couldn’t be there.
According to Thomas, his greatest success in life were the six incredible personalities that he helped bring into the world, which are now spreading their wings and making a true mark on the world. Like most he had his ups and downs, but the knowledge and experience he conveyed to all cannot be duplicated.
Thomas had the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps in becoming a long-haul truck driver. This endeavor allowed him to see parts of the country and meet people that most could only dream of. When he wasn’t on the road, he was in the hometown that he loved, partying with family and friends.
He transitioned late in life to Houston, Texas but he never forgot his mission from the lord to help others where they are. He will always be loved, cherished, and missed.
Thomas is survived by his daughters Amanda, Julian, Elizabeth, Taylor and Bianca; son Alexander; play daughter Dominique; former wife Constance King; beloved friend Barbara Bailey; grandchildren Alexandria, Logan, Dominique, and two more to come; siblings Elijah “Junior”, Everett, Carla, Joseph, Charles, Rochon Mason; a host of nieces and nephews; distinguished friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.