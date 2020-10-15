Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms, if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you.
John 14:1-2
On January 28, 1923, Blanche Leola Scarlett was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to George and Alma Malveaux. She was the youngest of four siblings. The family moved to Galveston, Texas when she was young and she became a lifelong resident. She attended Holy Rosary Elementary and High School from which she graduated. She was a devout Catholic, attending Mass daily. Her dedication and commitment to Holy Rosary School and Church was exemplified in her service to the Holy Family community. She taught Religion classes to the children, was President of the Sisters of the Holy Family Alumni Association, Galveston Chapter, and served as a Rosary leader at Novenas and other devotional prayer services.
Blanche’s interesting work history began with her employment at Malloy & Sons Funeral Home for 14 years. She left to begin work at the University of Texas Medical Branch intending to stay for one year to gain experience working with people. She ended up staying over 20 years. She worked as a Nurse assistant and in the Staffing Office. She thoroughly enjoyed her work and co-workers.
After retirement, she continued her passion for volunteering. She would serve 2-3 days a week at Our Daily Bread, an organization to feed and clothe the homeless and people otherwise in need. She believed that today’s generation would be better if a minimum of two social service projects as part of an educational curriculum was a requirement. The purpose is to expose them to the value of helping fellow citizens.
Her hobbies included working with her plants, cooking, and traveling. Always conversational and never afraid to speak her mind, Blanche enjoyed meeting people. She believed that everyone is interesting and had a story to tell.
On October 12, 2020, Blanche had a divine appointment that could not be cancelled when the Lord fulfilled His promise to give her eternal rest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Malveaux; and sister, Vera Lipkins. Left to mourn her passing are sister, Anita Jones; daughter, Duria Jackson; son, Donald Scarlett; grandchildren, Tina Jackson and Clifford Jackson; great-grandchild, Kyla Ellis Jackson; nephew, Bernard Jones; niece, Bernadette Ross; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Blanche’s life was truly inspirational. Her love, friendship, and service will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, Galveston, TX Viewing starting at 9:30am and rosary will follow at 10:20am with services starting at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Lakeveiw Cemetery.
