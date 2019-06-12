James Edward Jackson was born on August 7, 1956 to Milton and Rosella Jackson in La Marque, TX. James attended public schools in the Texas City Independent School District.
James lived most of his life in Texas City, TX. After high school, James enlisted in the United States Army. Everyone called James “Man”. James was an outgoing, kind person who would give you his last if he liked you. James was the funny man of the family as he made everybody laugh all the time. James will be missed dearly.
James is preceded in death by his mother, Rosetta Coleman; and siblings, James, Brenda and Joseph Jackson.
Survivors include his father, Milton Jackson (Lois); siblings, Iletha Avie (Jeffery), Milton Jackson, Jr. (Lisa), Paul Jackson, Rodger Tang Jackson (Sharon Howard), William Jackson, Anthony Lefear (Shell), Larry Thomas, Calvin Thomas (Erica) and Cynthia Jackson from Orlando, FL; a special niece, ZaTrice Jackson from Dallas, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed a celebration of his life at 12:00 p.m. Both services will take place at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com.
All memorials may be sent to the funeral home. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston, TX 77038.
