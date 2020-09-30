September 23, 1956 - September 18, 2020
Mrs. Loretta “Catfish” Jones, 64, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Mrs. Jones was born September 23, 1956, in Opelousas, Louisiana.
A funeral service for Mrs. Jones will be held Saturday, October, 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Sante Fe.
