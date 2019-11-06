LA MARQUE—Lester Chambers, Sr., 91, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 1, 2019, at HCA Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta Thomas Chambers; parents, Joseph and Cornelius Lewis Chambers, Jr.; six brothers and two sisters.
He leaves cherished memories with his son, Lester, Jr. (Aleta); daughter, Laura; a son whom he raised, Ronald; sister, Aurelia; grandchildren, Eferem, Nicole and Victoria; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation from 8:00 - 9:45 a.m., followed by a rosary and a funeral mass celebrating his life at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Jorge Cabrera officiant. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
