Sylvia Frances Koster, 85 of La Marque, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in La Marque. She was born October 10, 1934 in North Zulch, Texas to William and Bertha Peters Zulch.
Frances attended La Marque schools and graduated in 1952. She married Ralph Koster Jr., in 1953 and raised 3 children. Frances later worked as an operator at Amoco Oil, in Texas City, and retired in 1994. She loved her family, gardening, reading, her pets, sewing, baking and cooking, and her special tv shows. Her special Christmas cookies were always wonderful!
Mom/Mimi set wonderful traditions for her family to carry on. We love and miss you always!
Frances is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Magan Squires. She is survived by her daughters: Lynn (Koster) Goswick (Robert) and Mona Koster Wells (Roy), son William Koster (Lorrie), sister Patricia Zulch Smith (James), brother Herman Zulch (Kay) and her grandchildren: Michelle Wells Calzada (John), Zachary Koster (Amy), Kevin Koster (Meagan) and great grandchildren: Eric Squires, Bailey Squires, Zoey Koster, Kaelyn Koster and Jon William Koster and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson with Minister Russell McLaughlin officiating. Prayers and flowers are welcome.
