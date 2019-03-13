LA MARQUE—Mrs. Sandra Jean Loftis-Bryant passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Sandra was born October 10, 1953 in Galveston, TX, to Prince, Sr. and Celestine Loftis.
She was a graduate of Ball High School Class of 1972. She was a Master Seamstress and enjoyed cooking until her health failed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Carolyn Loftis. She is survived by three devoted daughters: Kimley Lewis (Derrick), Johnetta Loftis and Sallie Bryant; siblings: Prince Loftis, Jr., Jaqueline Chinn, Nathaniel Loftis (Betty), Rev. Celestine Loftis, Sharian Loftis; 8-grandchildren; Diamonique (Edward Ambroise III), Ashlynn, Timothy, Melanie, Ryan, Krisean, Ambre’ and Christopher; two great grand-daughters; Armani, Makenzie, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the professional staff at Rio at the Mainland, Mainland Medical Center 4th floor and ICU Staff and Wynn Funeral Home.
At Sandra’s request, no funeral service however, an interment will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Mainland Cemetery, 6602 W O’Brien Street, Hitchcock, Texas 77563 under the professional direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
