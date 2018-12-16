Genaro Anguiano Araujo, Sr. passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, starting at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, starting at 10:00 a.m., with internment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

