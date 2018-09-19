Braxton Lamont Henley, Sr. was born on Friday, August 13, 1954 to Ardenia H. Morgan in Galveston, Texas. Braxton was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 14, 2018 ending his battle with kidney disease.
Braxton was well known throughout Galveston and Houston as a hardworking, extremely friendly, loving family man. He was willing to help anybody in need anytime of day. His smile was his trademark that warmed everyone’s heart.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 37 years, Barbara Ann Henley. His legacy lives on through his children, Nikkisha, Gia, Barshonia, Brandi, Tina, Robert, Braxton, Jr. and Natasha; brothers and sisters, Janice, George, Cleopatra, Michelle Henley and Herman Denson, Ronald Blue, Sr. and Jimmy Morgan, Jr.; also his extended family Samuel Richardson, Jr. and wife Caroline, Herbert, Barbara, Pauline, Chris, Lafranc, Emil, and Nikki. Braxton also leaves precious memories with loving aunt, Lois Blue of Texas City, Texas and mother-in-law, Angelina T. Vargas of Galveston, Texas. We send a special thanks to his sons- in-law, Quincy Jones, Avery Minor, and Wayne Phillips for all the love, strength, and support they gave him. To his longtime friends, Robert Hilton of Galveston, Texas, Glenn and Caroline Borders of Santa Fe, Texas, Tim and Mary Ball of Houston, Texas, thank you for all the good times. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and so many others to name.
Braxton is preceded in death by his son, Brandon Adam Henley; daughter, Deandrea Lena Henley, mother, Ardenia H. Morgan and brother, Paul H. Henley.
He will be missed, may our angel rest in peace for your suffering will be no more.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a ceremony to celebrate his life at 11:00 a.m. Both events will take place at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591. 409-986-9900. www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Proverbs 3:5-6 (NIV) Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
