Ann B. Armstrong, 95, passed away April 8, 2019 after a long and eventful life. She was born in 1923 in Baltimore, Maryland at a time when the Great Depression shaped her values and lifestyle.
She lived in Lawton, OK from 1948 to 1965 and then moved to the Houston & Galveston area where she lived for the next 54 years. She was a Mother, Wife, Red Cross Volunteer, Operator of Sea Isle Marina, and a Lawn Care Business Operator.
In retirement, she and husband Bob Armstrong traveled the United States in their RV and enjoyed being Park Hosts in Texas State Parks. She loved birds, cats, and kids.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Gene Williams (1959) and R.E. “Bob” Armstrong (2011); son, Terry S. Williams; father, Robert N. Shannon; mother, Anna B. Moore; sister, Dorothy L. Herndon; brothers, Robert N. Moore and Lyle G. Moore.
She is survived by son, Gene Lee Williams and wife Ester Beale; stepdaughter, Bernice Schmitz and husband Anthony; stepson, Jack Armstrong and wife Liz; sister-in-law, Helen Moore; nephews, Clifford Moore, David Moore, & Michele C. “Mickey” Moore; nieces, Claudia Sanborn & Lisa Griffin and their respective families. Ann is also survived by great nieces, Tabitha A. Moore, Amber Fortenberry and husband Cody, & Baylee Moore.
Ann will be laid to rest in Marlow, Oklahoma. Services will be held at the gravesite.
In lieu of usual remembrances, for those desiring, contributions may be made to the Houston Audubon Society; houstonaudubon.org.
