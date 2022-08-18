Emma "Big Red" Malone

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Emma Malone, also known to her family and friends as "Big Red", went home to be with her heavenly father, Jesus Christ on August 11, 2022 at the golden age of 74. Emma was born to Ethel and Earley Holmes, Sr., in Galveston, Texas on October 14, 1947.
She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1966. She was also immersed in the Christian community being a faithful member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, in Galveston, Texas. Emma met her husband, Clifton Malone, Jr., at a young age, where they were later married and had five children, Jacqueline Moore (Lionel), Clifton Holmes (Candance), Marcus Malone(deceased), David Malone, and Ashley Malone. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Emma also loved to cook, visiting airplane runways, and attending Galveston Ball High football games. Emma was blessed with a large and loving family. Her grandchildren were special rays of sunshine that brought her so much joy. Surely our lives have been made sweeter because God allowed her to cross our path. Therefore, time cannot steal the treasured memories of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend that we will always carry in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Malone, Jr., her parents, Earley and Ethel Holmes, grandparents, Melon and Georgia Holmes, 2 brothers, 5 sisters, and her son Marcus Wayne Malone.
Emma's beautiful legacy of love will live on through her family, children, Jacqueline (Lionel) Moore, Clifton (Candance) Holmes, David Malone and Ashley Malone; siblings, Michael Holmes (Sedonia) and Barbara Hardy; grandchildren, Brandon Holmes (Stephanie), Britney Blake (Christopher), Ebbonie Jackson (Jacoby), Clifton Holmes, Jr., Salaya Holmes, Wendall Holmes, Marcus Holmes, Delin Compton, and Jerrell Fields; two bonus daughters, Kimberly Ruiz (Alfonso) and Rhonda Henderson; a beloved best friend Dorothy Leach; a host of greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas.
