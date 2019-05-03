HOUSTON—Wade Butler Hughes, Jr. “Kayo,” departed this life on, Monday April 29, 2019.
Wade was born on October 19, 1938, in Galveston, TX to the union of Wade and Emily Butler Hughes, Sr. He was a proud 1957 “Bearcat,” graduate of Central High School of Galveston, TX. He later joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He also graduated from Galveston College and attended Prairie View A&M University.
Wade began his career with National Maritime Union as an entry level longshoreman, and after many years of dedicated service and numerous promotions, in 1990, he retired as a Business Agent.
After retirement, Wade and his wife, Evelyn established various businesses such as, a dry cleaning company, movie rental stores, tax office, rental properties, automotive repair shops, and dearest to their hearts, Evelyn’s Hair World. Wade was an avid photographer. He also enjoyed traveling, restoring his classic Chevy truck and Corvettes, and most importantly to him, spending time with his family.
Wade was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Dr. Adrian R. Jones, Sr.
Left to cherish the beautiful memories of his life are: devoted wife, Evelyn Hughes; ten (10) beautiful daughters; ten (10) handsome sons; brother, Wiley Hughes; mother-in-law, Ophelia Kinlaw; sister-in-law, Linda T. White; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. on today, May 4, 2019 at South Park Baptist Church, 5830 Van Fleet, Houston, TX 77033. A private burial will be held in the Houston National Cemetery.
