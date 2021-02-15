Richard O. Seeton was born July 11, 1947 and entered eternal life on February 11, 2021. He was 73 years old. A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Rev. Dale Jamerson will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation will begin on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Richard was a member of Local Pipefitters Union #211. He was very much respected and well known. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Alice (Patterson) Seeton; son, Charles David Seeton; and sisters, Linda Smith, Willie Edmundson and Jo Ann Pollock. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Seeton of Jacksonville; children, Tracy Seeton of Kemah, Ricky Seeton and wife Tiffany of Pasadena, Misty Seeton of Jacksonville and Raymond Segura Jr. of Houston. His siblings are Lucille Herrington, Patsy Smith, Roger Seeton and wife Becky, all of Jacksonville, Larry Seeton of Texas City, Ronnie Seeton of Jacksonville and Connie Klyng of La Marque. He is also survived by his grandchildren Krista Seeton, Gage Seeton and wife Ileana, Kelsey Edwards, Haley Edwards, and Tyler Edwards; and great-grandchildren, Nathalia Seeton and Jackson Estrada. Pallbearers will be Mark Seeton, Seeton Pollock, Adam Jones, Cam Rojas, Ronald Watts, Matthew Watts, Kevin Herrington and Dennis Herrington.
