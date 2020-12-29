HITCHCOCK —
Milton DeWitt Cantrell was born on March 6, 1931 in Sunset, Texas. He passed from this life into eternity on December 24, 2020.
Milton was a man of great faith and character and loved his church family at First Baptist Church Hitchcock. He served in the US Army and while on a military training maneuver in Llano, he met his beautiful wife that he loved and adored. They made their home and started their family in Llano, then moved to Hitchcock 51 years ago to pursue his career at Amoco Oil Company in Texas City, where he worked as a supervisor at the pipe stills and retired in 1993. Milton was a pilot who enjoyed flying, fishing, bee keeping, gardening, cooking, reading, and spending time with the many friends he made along the way.
He is survived by his wife and the love of his life for 68 years, Betty Ricketson Cantrell; his sons, Rodney Cantrell and wife, Candy of Texas City, Arden Cantrell of Dickinson and Steven Cantrell and wife, Monica of Hitchcock. He has four grandsons, Troy Cantrell and wife, Josephine of Magnolia, and their children Elisabeth and Charlie, Trent Cantrell and Glenda and son Levi of Texas City, Kristopher Cantrell and wife, Michelle and their children, Hannah and Easton of Hitchcock, Shane Cantrell and wife, Ashley and their children, Kolten, Kahla, Kaelynn and Kambre all of Hitchcock. He is also survived by brothers, James Cantrell and Bobby Cantrell and sister, Jenney Norris as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Charlie and Viola Cantrell of Harlingen, Texas; his brother, Jewell Cantrell, and sisters, JoEtt Krafka, and Margaret Orminston.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas, officiated by Pastor John Elliott, Sr. His grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Troy Cantrell, Trent Cantrell, Kristopher Cantrell, Shane Cantrell, Charlie Cantrell, Kolten Cantrell, Easton Cantrell and Levi Cantrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675 or Hitchcock ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 82 Hitchcock, TX. 77563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.