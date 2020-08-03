James Clement Reitmeyer was born October 19, 1933 as the last child to William T. And Florence Reitmeyer, Sr. of Hitchcock, Texas. He died at his home in Tyler, Texas on July 31, 2020.
A longtime resident of Hitchcock, he was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, Southwest Texas State and Texas A&M University. He earned a master’s degree and doctorate in public health from the UT School of Public Health in Houston. He served in the U.S. Navy, taught high school, and for most of his career, taught at the college and medical school level. He retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1995. He was also active in the local community, serving as president of the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Geralyn (Gerry) Cooley Reitmeyer, as well as his three children, Dr. Margaret (Meg) Reitmeyer of Tyler, Geralyn (Lyn) Mack of Harker Heights, and James (Jay) W. Reitmeyer of Montgomery, as well as son-in-law Dr. W.R. Mack and daughter-in-law Jennifer Reitmeyer. He has six adoring granddaughters – Reagan Reitmeyer, Madison Reitmeyer, Lauren Reitmeyer, Alexandra Mack, Victoria (Tori) Burnette, and Rebecca Mack. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Julia Reitmeyer and a number of nieces and nephews who regard him lovingly as a second father to them. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older siblings Emma Martin, William T. Reitmeyer, Jr., and Florence Sampson.
He was a devoted family man who always put his loved ones first. He was known to all as a gentle, determined, generous and humorous man who loved animals (including the stray dogs that seemed drawn to his house), and he treated everyone with dignity and respect. As one of his granddaughters said at his 80th birthday party, she hoped to someday marry a man as kind as her grandfather.
Thank you to the many doctors, nurses, therapists and aides who have cared for him over the years. A special thank you to Barbara Givens who provided such compassionate care for the past two years and her sister Paula Johnson who helped with his care over the last six months. We also want to thank Hospice of East Texas for their support over the last year.
Per his request and due to COVID-19, there will not be a formal memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a veteran’s charity, such as Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion or the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
