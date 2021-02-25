KATY —
Shawn Christopher Gant Jr., 22, flew safely into Jesus’s arms February 15, 2021 in Katy, Texas.
Shawn, affectionately known as “Snook”, was born November 24, 1998 to Andrea Jones. He graduated from Central High School with the class of 2018. He was an excellent athlete where he soared in playing football. Snook’s favorite pastimes was to spend time with his family, especially his cousins whom all were his best friends.
Shawn was predeceased by his grandfather, Walter Allen; grandmother, Velma Murphy Ferguson; great-grandmothers, Juanita Allen, Mary Lee Denton; great-grandfather, Edward Murphy; and cousins, Angela Daniels, and Joshua Feast.
Shawn is survived by his parents, Andrea and Terrance Jones; and grandmother, Diane Allen. He will be forever remembered by his brothers, Ronald Block, Danyon Allen, Terrance Jones Jr.; and sisters, Terancia Jones, J’Nayah Jones and J’Niyah Jones. He will be greatly missed by his God-Mothers, Vanessa Reese, Kristen “My Dunny” Douglas, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.