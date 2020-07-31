If I can help somebody as I pass along then my living shall not be in vain.
Family and Friends are invited to share in the Celebration of Life of our Angel, Patricia Ann Johnson Ivey on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston. Public visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM followed by a private family service with Dr. W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 PM at Houston National Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be observed and masks MUST BE worn.
Patricia was born October 7, 1942, in Galveston and entered her eternal rest on July 27, 2020, in Texas City. She was retired from UTMB; a devoted member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church where she was Director of the Assistance Ministry, an avid community worker and loved by many.
Patricia leaves to cherish memories of her life: daughters, Beverly Jones(Maurice), Gayla Sallie (Jeff), Sarah Washington, Patty Miller, Elizabeth Raffeet and Bobbie Baines; a niece/sister of Los Angeles, California, Beverly Turner; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Please view full obituary and sign the online guestbook @ www.fieldsjohnson.com
