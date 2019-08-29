GALVESTON—David Weldon Watkins age 62 of Galveston passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his residence in Galveston.
David was born December 22, 1956 in Dallas, Texas to Weldon Wesley Watkins and Marjorie Ann Canady Watkins. He was a commercial fisherman by trade and a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle.
Preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Theresa Ann Sweeney Watkins; sons, Jacob Watkins and wife Jessica and Joshua Watkins; grandchildren, Brenden and Breyden Benson; sisters, Debra Jo Cox and Ann Marie Krueger; brothers, Charles Krueger, William “Bubba” Krueger, Stewart Watkins and Robert Watkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
